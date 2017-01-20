State Comptroller distributes $647 mi...

State Comptroller distributes $647 million in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: North Texas e-News

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced January 11, 2017, that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $647.4 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4.9 percent more than in January 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New eater 1 hr Coneheaded Sam 30
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr PLZphartMOR 1,035
Need building standards Sun Anonymous 16
Loans Jan 13 Jack the Flicker 7
Bonham teacher arrested Jan 13 Chris 9
Veterans Rate the Bonham VA 1-10, Fact or Fiction (Oct '13) Jan 11 Taxpayer and Vet 39
Old Golf Club Jan 10 Marlboro Chapelmound 12
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC