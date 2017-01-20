State Comptroller distributes $647 million in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced January 11, 2017, that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $647.4 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4.9 percent more than in January 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
