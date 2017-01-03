Spot one on the chicken track
The train crews called it the 'mortgage lifter,' because the 12-hour night, six nights a week trip from Bonham to Sherman and Whitesboro and back made for a hefty paycheck every two weeks. The official name was the West Local.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assisted Living Center?
|5 hr
|Graig
|5
|It's winter in Bonham....
|16 hr
|Adam
|3
|Wasted Water
|Tue
|Allen
|8
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|Blubber Bud
|37
|New businesses
|Dec 31
|Deja Vu
|18
|Worst coach bonham has ever had is the Question!!! (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Do Tell
|52
|Duke Foods
|Dec 28
|onionslice
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC