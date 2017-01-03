Spot one on the chicken track

Spot one on the chicken track

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: North Texas e-News

The train crews called it the 'mortgage lifter,' because the 12-hour night, six nights a week trip from Bonham to Sherman and Whitesboro and back made for a hefty paycheck every two weeks. The official name was the West Local.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Assisted Living Center? 5 hr Graig 5
It's winter in Bonham.... 16 hr Adam 3
Wasted Water Tue Allen 8
what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15) Jan 2 Blubber Bud 37
New businesses Dec 31 Deja Vu 18
Worst coach bonham has ever had is the Question!!! (Jan '14) Dec 30 Do Tell 52
Duke Foods Dec 28 onionslice 16
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC