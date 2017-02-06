Red River Scrapbook: Read all about it

When I was growing up, one of the first questions that rang throughout the house when someone banged through the back door in the afternoon was, 'Has the paper come yet?' At our house, we started the morning with The Dallas Morning News and finished the day with The Bonham Daily Favorite . A quick scan of the front page, a check for the news from Bonhi that appeared weekly, a visit to the sports page to assess the ups and downs-in my time it was mostly ups-of the Warriors, and then to the funnies to see if Buzz Sawyer would thwart the foreign spies who were trying to steal the navy's experimental vertical take-off and landing airplane called the 'pogo stick.'

