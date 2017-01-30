Red River Art, Wine & Music Fest feat...

Red River Art, Wine & Music Fest features great music, family fun and a community art project

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: North Texas e-News

Each year, the Creative Arts Center hosts the Red River Art, Wine & Music Fest and the 2017 date for this event is Saturday, April 22. Jimi Watusi is in the music lineup this year and always draws a crowd. From Dallas, the Say No More Ensemble will also perform.

