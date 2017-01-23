Local industry to use crossties for project that could bring jobs
That might be the motto for Fannin Rural Rail District's attempt to utilize approximately 1,000 crossties to promote economic development by encouraging the return of rail traffic. For a decade, rows of railroad crossties have been stacked south of the historic depot in Bonham, as if patiently waiting for a project to come down the tracks.
