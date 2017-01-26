Local criminal justice system impacted by capacity crisis for mental health commitments
Almost everyone agrees that the ability of the criminal justice system to provide adequate resources for Texans committed to mental health facilities has been stretched beyond its current capacity. That was subject of the most recent bi-monthly gathering of the local Criminal Justice Meeting, a subject important enough to bring professionals from Austin, Vernon, Terrell and Sherman to Fannin County for this discussion.
