Lake Bonham RV campground expansion - 'Full speed ahead'

The Lake Bonham RV-campground expansion and improvements took two more important steps toward become reality recently as the Fannin County Commissioners Court voted their concurrence with the actions previously taken by the BEDCo Board of Directors and ratified by the Bonham City Council for BEDCo to finance this latest $142,000.00 planned expansion. Among the improvements are; 37 additional RV pad sites that will feature utility hook-ups, landscaping and upgrades to the existing public restrooms within the campground.

