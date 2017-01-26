Lake Bonham RV campground expansion - 'Full speed ahead'
The Lake Bonham RV-campground expansion and improvements took two more important steps toward become reality recently as the Fannin County Commissioners Court voted their concurrence with the actions previously taken by the BEDCo Board of Directors and ratified by the Bonham City Council for BEDCo to finance this latest $142,000.00 planned expansion. Among the improvements are; 37 additional RV pad sites that will feature utility hook-ups, landscaping and upgrades to the existing public restrooms within the campground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tabitha Caplinger let go (Sep '12)
|24 min
|Samstown Comp
|19
|To All You Trump Supporters
|35 min
|Goofball
|115
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|Beaty contract extended
|13 hr
|Research It
|50
|Tabitha Caplinger update? (Apr '14)
|14 hr
|Boo Hoo Cap
|26
|Illegal alien arrests in Bonham....
|Wed
|Samstown Comp
|3
|Chad Burnett needs to go
|Jan 25
|Rebaldo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC