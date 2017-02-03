Heritage Day Car Show slated for May 6

The 11th Annual Heritage Day Car and Truck Show will be held May 6, 2017 in historic downtown Bonham, Texas. This is a once-a-year opportunity for car owners to show off a favorite vehicle while also enjoying a full day of activities in one of the oldest towns in Texas.

