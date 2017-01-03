Grandpa's Neighbors at Lake Bonham Hoedown Jan. 6
Grandpa's Neighbors will be the guest band at the Golden Gospel Jubilee set for Friday, January 6, 2017 at Lake Bonham Hoedown.
