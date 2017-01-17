Fannin County Days in Austin February...

Fannin County Days in Austin February 27-28, 2017

Get to know your elected representatives on a more personnel level and hear some of the exciting things they are working on this legislative session. The Bonham Chamber of Commerce is organizing a group to go to Austin to make an impact upon the Legislature to remind them that there is a Fannin County, and that we have special needs to accommodate our future.

