Fannin County Commissioners Court reaffirms decision to construct new office building

Restoration of the 1888 Fannin County Courthouse won't start until September 1, 2017, however the historic three-story limestone structure is already towering over important decisions. Fannin County Commissioners Court began finalizing plans for relocating county employees impacted by the pending restoration of the courthouse by reaffirming the county's desire to construct a new office building in lieu of purchasing an older building, and a prior decision by voters to "restore the grandeur" likely played a role.

