Fannin County Commissioners Court reaffirms decision to construct new office building
Restoration of the 1888 Fannin County Courthouse won't start until September 1, 2017, however the historic three-story limestone structure is already towering over important decisions. Fannin County Commissioners Court began finalizing plans for relocating county employees impacted by the pending restoration of the courthouse by reaffirming the county's desire to construct a new office building in lieu of purchasing an older building, and a prior decision by voters to "restore the grandeur" likely played a role.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaty contract
|7 hr
|Samstown Comp
|26
|Bonham teacher arrested
|8 hr
|Called Out Kevin
|18
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Chad Burnett needs to go
|Sun
|Truthy
|6
|KXII and KTEN Snowflakes
|Sat
|Pershing
|3
|Something is going on
|Jan 21
|Graham St Gomer
|6
|New hotel and shopping complex announced for Bo... (Apr '12)
|Jan 19
|Arnold the Pig
|59
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC