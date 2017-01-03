Fannin County Commissioners Court hea...

Fannin County Commissioners Court hears concerns over sand mining

Tuesday Jan 3

A new year began with a new era of historic proportions for Fannin County as the first meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court in 2017 convened in the spacious confines of Bonham City Council chambers. City of Bonham officials have agreed to host commissioners court meetings during the $17 million restoration of the 1888 Fannin County Courthouse.

Bonham, TX

