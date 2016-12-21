Eisenhower State Park event lets loca...

Eisenhower State Park event lets locals get taste of exercise, nature

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Some people may take offense to the phrase "take a hike," but not those who gathered at Eisenhower State Park Sunday for the annual "First Day Hike at Ike's."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New businesses 23 hr Deja Vu 18
Worst coach bonham has ever had is the Question!!! (Jan '14) Dec 30 Do Tell 52
Duke Foods Dec 28 onionslice 16
Does anyone on here take "Zeal for Life"? (Jul '13) Dec 26 Anonymous 93
Another One Down Dec 23 Nouvelle Austin 2
what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15) Dec 22 Timmy 35
Shoplifting Dec 22 Fat Thief 25
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,976 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,177

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC