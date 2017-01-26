Diabetes education classes in Bonham ...

Diabetes education classes in Bonham beginning March 2

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in partnership with TMC Bonham Hospital will be hosting 'Do Well Be Well with Diabetes,' a program for people with Type 2 Diabetes and caregivers.

