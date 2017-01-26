Diabetes education classes in Bonham beginning March 2
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in partnership with TMC Bonham Hospital will be hosting 'Do Well Be Well with Diabetes,' a program for people with Type 2 Diabetes and caregivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tabitha Caplinger let go (Sep '12)
|24 min
|Samstown Comp
|19
|To All You Trump Supporters
|35 min
|Goofball
|115
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|Beaty contract extended
|13 hr
|Research It
|50
|Tabitha Caplinger update? (Apr '14)
|14 hr
|Boo Hoo Cap
|26
|Illegal alien arrests in Bonham....
|Wed
|Samstown Comp
|3
|Chad Burnett needs to go
|Jan 25
|Rebaldo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC