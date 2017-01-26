Celebrating the Role of the Black Community in Fannin County During WWI
On Saturday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium of the Bonham Sam Rayburn Veterans Center, citizens of Fannin County will gather to celebrate the role of the Black Community in World War I. We will be honored to have as the guest speaker, Dr. Lila Rakosczy, who is currently the state coordinator for the Texas Historical Commission's Military Sites Program and resides in Austin, Texas. Dr. Rakosczy is a military and public historian/archaeologist with degrees from King's College London and the university of York located in York, England.
