Captain Tim La Vergne Sr. Memorial Blood Drive Feb. 10
The second annual Captain Tim La Vergne Sr. Memorial Blood Drive will be hosted by the Bonham Police Department, Bethlehem Baptist Church - The House of Bread, The La Vergne Family, and the Texoma Regional Blood Center at the Bonham City Hall on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Captain Tim La Vergne Sr. joined the Bonham Police Department on October 16, 1982. During those years he served as a Communications Officer, Patrol Sergeant, 9-1-1 Coordinator for the city and county, City of Bonham's Emergency Management Coordinator, Liaison/Coordinator for Hurricane Katrina Shelter, Sex Offender Officer, and BPD IT Support Technician/Webmaster Officer.
