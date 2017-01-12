Captain Tim La Vergne Sr. Memorial Bl...

Captain Tim La Vergne Sr. Memorial Blood Drive Feb. 10

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: North Texas e-News

The second annual Captain Tim La Vergne Sr. Memorial Blood Drive will be hosted by the Bonham Police Department, Bethlehem Baptist Church - The House of Bread, The La Vergne Family, and the Texoma Regional Blood Center at the Bonham City Hall on Friday, February 10, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Captain Tim La Vergne Sr. joined the Bonham Police Department on October 16, 1982. During those years he served as a Communications Officer, Patrol Sergeant, 9-1-1 Coordinator for the city and county, City of Bonham's Emergency Management Coordinator, Liaison/Coordinator for Hurricane Katrina Shelter, Sex Offender Officer, and BPD IT Support Technician/Webmaster Officer.

