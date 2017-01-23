Candidate packets available for City of Bonham municipal election
Three Bonham City Council seats will be up for voter consideration during the general election in May. Individuals interested in learning more about running can pick up candidate packets from the city secretary at Bonham City Hall. On Saturday, May 6, 2017, representatives for Ward No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
