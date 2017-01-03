Black History Celebration for 2017
The Fannin County Black History Group announces the 2017 Celebration to be held on Saturday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the VA in Bonham. The theme of this year's event is the Role of the Black Community of Fannin County in World War I. The United States entered World War I in April 1917.
