Black History Celebration for 2017

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: North Texas e-News

The Fannin County Black History Group announces the 2017 Celebration to be held on Saturday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the VA in Bonham. The theme of this year's event is the Role of the Black Community of Fannin County in World War I. The United States entered World War I in April 1917.

Bonham, TX

