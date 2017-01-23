Bernice Lewis brings love of song to ...

Bernice Lewis brings love of song to Harmony House

On Sunday, February 12, '17, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Harmony House Concerts will be celebrating Valentine's Day early by hosting singer-songwriter, Bernice Lewis. As Rosanne Cash expressed it, "Bernice Lewis is one of the real keepers of the flame of songwriting."

