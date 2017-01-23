Appreciation dinner held for Fannin County Community Emergency Response Team

An appreciation dinner was held Friday, January 13 at the Bois d' Arc Creek Cowboy Church in Bonham to honor the Fannin County Community Emergency Response Team . The CERT Program began in Fannin County April 2004 and was soon called into service the following September to set up and assist in operations of a shelter at the old Nat'l Guard Armory for victims of Hurricane Katrina that had been evacuated to Bonham.

