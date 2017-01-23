Appreciation dinner held for Fannin C...

Appreciation dinner held for Fannin County Community Emergency Response Team

Friday Jan 20 Read more: North Texas e-News

An appreciation dinner was held Friday, January 13 at the Bois d' Arc Creek Cowboy Church in Bonham to honor the Fannin County Community Emergency Response Team . The CERT Program began in Fannin County April 2004 and was soon called into service the following September to set up and assist in operations of a shelter at the old Nat'l Guard Armory for victims of Hurricane Katrina that had been evacuated to Bonham.

