Work Has Begun on New Pedestrian Signals at TAMUC in Hunt County

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that installation of new pedestrian hybrid beacon signal lights has begun at two locations in Hunt County to improve pedestrian safety near Texas A&M University at Commerce . The High-intensity Activated Crosswalk signals are being installed along State Highway 24/11 on the western edge of the university, and on Culver Street near the Whitley Residence Hall.

