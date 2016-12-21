Texas Comptroller distributes $628 million in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $627.6 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 0.2 percent more than in December 2015. These allocations are based on sales made in October by monthly filers.
