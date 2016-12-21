TCOG's Public Housing Program - Texoma Housing Partners (THP) - celebrates successful year
Board members representing the cities participating in the THP Consortium met Monday night to conduct business, and to celebrate another year of successfully providing the public housing program to families living in the region. The board received the FYE 2016 audit as presented by Brian Grisham, representing the audit firm Adami, Lindsey & Company.
