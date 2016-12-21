Sand mining discussion continues in Fannin County
On a night when most Fannin County residents were content to hunker down in front of the TV to watch the Dallas Cowboys eke out a two-point win at Minnesota, a roomful of concerned citizens gathered in Bonham to discuss the effect large-scale sand mining is having on a rural community. The meeting was facilitated by C.O.R.E. spokesman Scott Lipsett and opened with a recap of the most recent discussion regarding sand mining that was held November 12. C.O.R.E. -- Citizens Organizing for Resources & Environment -- is a grassroots organization that is helping residents of northwest Fannin County address this growing concern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whataburger
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Duke Foods
|6 hr
|Gone
|15
|D.C. Lady Hornets!!
|Fri
|No Class
|48
|Another One Down
|Fri
|Nouvelle Austin
|2
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Timmy
|35
|Shepards BBQ
|Thu
|Gone
|3
|Shoplifting
|Dec 22
|Fat Thief
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC