Sand mining discussion continues in Fannin County

On a night when most Fannin County residents were content to hunker down in front of the TV to watch the Dallas Cowboys eke out a two-point win at Minnesota, a roomful of concerned citizens gathered in Bonham to discuss the effect large-scale sand mining is having on a rural community. The meeting was facilitated by C.O.R.E. spokesman Scott Lipsett and opened with a recap of the most recent discussion regarding sand mining that was held November 12. C.O.R.E. -- Citizens Organizing for Resources & Environment -- is a grassroots organization that is helping residents of northwest Fannin County address this growing concern.

