Sam Rayburn House celebrates 100 years during Holiday Open House

Our centennial birthday is here! Join us to celebrate the 100th birthday of Sam Rayburn's home and celebrate the season during our annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 10. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. We'll offer themed, guided tours of 'Mr. Sam's' home festooned in holiday decor. You can sample some tasty holiday treats and join us in decorating cookies and holiday cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.