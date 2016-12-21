Noon Book Review at Bonham Public Lib...

Noon Book Review at Bonham Public Library Friday, December 30

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: North Texas e-News

The book for review at the Bonham Public Library on Friday is Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger. Ordinary Grace was the 2014 Edgar Award winner for novels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whataburger 1 hr Um yeah 8
New businesses 1 hr Deja Vu 18
Worst coach bonham has ever had is the Question!!! (Jan '14) Fri Do Tell 52
Duke Foods Dec 28 onionslice 16
Does anyone on here take "Zeal for Life"? (Jul '13) Dec 26 Anonymous 93
Another One Down Dec 23 Nouvelle Austin 2
what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15) Dec 22 Timmy 35
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC