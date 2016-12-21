Noon Book Review at Bonham Public Library Friday, December 30
The book for review at the Bonham Public Library on Friday is Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger. Ordinary Grace was the 2014 Edgar Award winner for novels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whataburger
|1 hr
|Um yeah
|8
|New businesses
|1 hr
|Deja Vu
|18
|Worst coach bonham has ever had is the Question!!! (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Do Tell
|52
|Duke Foods
|Dec 28
|onionslice
|16
|Does anyone on here take "Zeal for Life"? (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|Anonymous
|93
|Another One Down
|Dec 23
|Nouvelle Austin
|2
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|Timmy
|35
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC