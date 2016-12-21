M.W. & Fair Miller Foundation makes g...

M.W. & Fair Miller Foundation makes generous grant to Bonham Public Library

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: North Texas e-News

One of the best small-town libraries in Texas continues to get even better, thanks to a recent $10,800 grant from the M.W. & Fair Miller Foundation. For the past 27 years, this generous foundation has been finding ways to offer Fannin Children a path to a better life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bonham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whataburger 7 hr Molly 5
Duke Foods Sat Gone 15
D.C. Lady Hornets!! Fri No Class 48
Another One Down Dec 23 Nouvelle Austin 2
what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15) Dec 22 Timmy 35
Shepards BBQ Dec 22 Gone 3
Shoplifting Dec 22 Fat Thief 25
See all Bonham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bonham Forum Now

Bonham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bonham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Bonham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,124

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC