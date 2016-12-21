M.W. & Fair Miller Foundation makes generous grant to Bonham Public Library
One of the best small-town libraries in Texas continues to get even better, thanks to a recent $10,800 grant from the M.W. & Fair Miller Foundation. For the past 27 years, this generous foundation has been finding ways to offer Fannin Children a path to a better life.
