Local recording artist leads toy drive
Its that time of year again...family, friends, and TOYS! Duce BlaQue, recording artist and native of Bonham, Texas is holding his second event, but 1st Annual "Duces BlaQue Out Christmas" event for kids in Sherman and Bonham housing communities. Duce BlaQue is known to the community of Bonham and Sherman as Donald Kimbrough.
