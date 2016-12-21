Free fire and stunt show at Creative Arts Center
The Creative Arts Center in Bonham will be hosting an evening of delicious food, exciting theatre, and an amazing fire and stunt show on Friday, December 9. The evening will start at 6:00 p.m. with homemade soups and beer followed by a medieval comedy theatre reading. Then, Edge of Knight Medieval Theatre Company will take the stage with their fire and stunt show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whataburger
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Duke Foods
|6 hr
|Gone
|15
|D.C. Lady Hornets!!
|Fri
|No Class
|48
|Another One Down
|Fri
|Nouvelle Austin
|2
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Timmy
|35
|Shepards BBQ
|Thu
|Gone
|3
|Shoplifting
|Dec 22
|Fat Thief
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC