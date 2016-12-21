Free fire and stunt show at Creative Arts Center

The Creative Arts Center in Bonham will be hosting an evening of delicious food, exciting theatre, and an amazing fire and stunt show on Friday, December 9. The evening will start at 6:00 p.m. with homemade soups and beer followed by a medieval comedy theatre reading. Then, Edge of Knight Medieval Theatre Company will take the stage with their fire and stunt show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.