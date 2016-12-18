Fannin County Commissioners Court discusses access to Red River for non-motorized watercraft

During a regular weekly meeting held Tuesday, December 6, Fannin County Commissioners Court appointed the new Fannin County Veterans Service Officer, discussed the status of the State Highway 78 roadside access to Red River for non-motorized watercraft, and appointed one new member to the Fannin County Hospital Authority Board. The meeting opened with comments from the public and Barbara McCutcheon asked commissioners for a weekly update on preparations for courthouse restoration.

