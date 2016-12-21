Fannin County Commissioners Court appoints board member to Fannin County Hospital Authority Board

At a regular weekly meeting Tuesday, December 13, Fannin County Commissioners Court appointed a board member to Fannin County Hospital Authority Board, awarded a bid for regular maintenance of county vehicles, and discussed revisions to the salary matrix. Commissioners reappointed Sharee Owens to the local hospital authority board for a one-year term and Fannin County Judge Spanky Carter administered the oath of office.

