Fannin County Commissioners Court appoints board member to Fannin County Hospital Authority Board

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: North Texas e-News

At a regular weekly meeting Tuesday, December 13, Fannin County Commissioners Court appointed a board member to Fannin County Hospital Authority Board, awarded a bid for regular maintenance of county vehicles, and discussed revisions to the salary matrix. Commissioners reappointed Sharee Owens to the local hospital authority board for a one-year term and Fannin County Judge Spanky Carter administered the oath of office.

Bonham, TX

