Fannin County Commissioners Court announces plans for new county building
It was standing-room-only for much of the final meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court in the current county courtroom as an overflow crowd gathered to learn details of where county employees would be moved during restoration of the historic 1888 Fannin County Courthouse and to watch commissioners court approve a Proclamation honoring Rev. Bill Beasley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whataburger
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Duke Foods
|6 hr
|Gone
|15
|D.C. Lady Hornets!!
|Fri
|No Class
|48
|Another One Down
|Fri
|Nouvelle Austin
|2
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Timmy
|35
|Shepards BBQ
|Thu
|Gone
|3
|Shoplifting
|Dec 22
|Fat Thief
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC