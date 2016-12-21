Duke's Texas expansion 'reconsidering all options'

The City of Bonham and BEDCO have received word from an attorney representing Duke Sandwich Productions that their "Texas Expansion" is being reconsidered. This news coupled with knowledge that the planned 'closing' on the Bonham Sherwin Williams facility scheduled for December 20 did not occur and the purchase contract was terminated would seem to spell the end of this project for the foreseeable future.

