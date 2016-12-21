Duke Food Productions President and CEO comments on delay in expansion
In September, we announced an agreement in principal to purchase a 110,000 square foot production facility in Bonham, Texas to support our expanding business in the western United States. We have been excited and focused on this first expansion for our company outside of South Carolina and over the last few months, we have invested a significant amount of time, energy and resources to move the project forward on an aggressive schedule with a planned launch this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whataburger
|14 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Duke Foods
|19 hr
|Gone
|15
|D.C. Lady Hornets!!
|Fri
|No Class
|48
|Another One Down
|Fri
|Nouvelle Austin
|2
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Timmy
|35
|Shepards BBQ
|Thu
|Gone
|3
|Shoplifting
|Dec 22
|Fat Thief
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC