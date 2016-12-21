Celebrate the New Year & more w/Tim Grimm & Family Band

Celebrate, celebrate, celebrate! On Sunday, January 15, 2017, Harmony House Concerts hosts Tim Grimm & Family Band, 4:00-6:00 p.m. What a joy to bring Tim back to our venue with his entire family accompanying him! That's something to celebrate along with a "mystery birthday!" Make reservations now by calling 903/583-2661 and leaving your contact information and # of seats desired. Suggested donation is $15 per person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.