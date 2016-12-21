Celebrate Mr. Sam's favorite things d...

Celebrate Mr. Sam's favorite things during Sam Rayburn Day

In honor of Sam Rayburn's birthday , the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site will celebrate during an open house on January 7, 2017 by taking a look at some of Mr. Sam's favorite things. Likely at the top of the list of Mr. Sam's favorite things was his home in Bonham, Texas.

