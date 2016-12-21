Bonham Police arrest Bonham man for car burglaries
Bonham Police report the arrest of one individual resulted in the clearance of 6 Burglary of Motor Vehicles, Theft of Property, and the theft and recovery of one motor vehicle. Timothy Andrew Rios, 26, from Bonham, was arrested and charged with the listed offenses.
