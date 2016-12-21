Bonham City Council ratifies BEDCo board decisions
At a regular meeting Monday, December 12, Bonham City Council awarded the Main Street culvert rehabilitation contract, ratified an amendment to the fiscal year 2016-2017 Bonham Economic Development Corporation budget, ratified the agreement for management services between BEDCo and the City of Bonham, discussed financing options for Lake Bonham Campground upgrades, and approved financing for fiscal year 2017 capital purchases. The meeting opened with a monthly financial report by Dave Struchtemeyer, CPA, Director of Finance for the City of Bonham.
