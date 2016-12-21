Bonham/BEDCO area 2016 Top Ten Accomplishments
As is customary this time of year staff has taken a few moments to reflect on note-worthy Bonham & Bonham Economic Development Corp. -related happenings with strong economic development-related implications in and across our area during the past year. The below accomplishments are listed subjectively reflecting a generally well-rounded 'local' economic development effort and a strong business-friendly community environment.
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whataburger
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Duke Foods
|6 hr
|Gone
|15
|D.C. Lady Hornets!!
|Fri
|No Class
|48
|Another One Down
|Fri
|Nouvelle Austin
|2
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Timmy
|35
|Shepards BBQ
|Thu
|Gone
|3
|Shoplifting
|Dec 22
|Fat Thief
|25
