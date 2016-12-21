Bethlehem Baptist holds 2nd Annual 'Day of Thanks' Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon
The 2nd Annual "Day of Thanks" Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon was a big success this past Saturday, December 17! We -- the Pastor, Officers, and members of Bethlehem Baptist Church -- paused for a moment to recognize all the men and women of the Bonham Police Department, Bonham Fire Department and Fannin County Sheriff's Office. We served a nice warm meal and got to know them personally as we're building a bond between our church and our first responders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Bonham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whataburger
|7 hr
|Molly
|5
|Duke Foods
|Sat
|Gone
|15
|D.C. Lady Hornets!!
|Fri
|No Class
|48
|Another One Down
|Dec 23
|Nouvelle Austin
|2
|what are they putting in across from wal mart (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|Timmy
|35
|Shepards BBQ
|Dec 22
|Gone
|3
|Shoplifting
|Dec 22
|Fat Thief
|25
Find what you want!
Search Bonham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC