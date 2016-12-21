Bethlehem Baptist holds 2nd Annual 'D...

Bethlehem Baptist holds 2nd Annual 'Day of Thanks' Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon

The 2nd Annual "Day of Thanks" Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon was a big success this past Saturday, December 17! We -- the Pastor, Officers, and members of Bethlehem Baptist Church -- paused for a moment to recognize all the men and women of the Bonham Police Department, Bonham Fire Department and Fannin County Sheriff's Office. We served a nice warm meal and got to know them personally as we're building a bond between our church and our first responders.

