Bethlehem Baptist holds 2nd Annual 'Day of Thanks' Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon

The 2nd Annual "Day of Thanks" Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon was a big success this past Saturday, December 17! We -- the Pastor, Officers, and members of Bethlehem Baptist Church -- paused for a moment to recognize all the men and women of the Bonham Police Department, Bonham Fire Department and Fannin County Sheriff's Office. We served a nice warm meal and got to know them personally as we're building a bond between our church and our first responders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.