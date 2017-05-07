USA warns on sanctions over Venezuela...

USA warns on sanctions over Venezuela's move on constitution

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Venezuela's increasingly embattled president called Monday for a new constitution as an intensifying protest movement entered a second month with clashes between police and anti-government demonstrators. Building on heightening global outcry over Maduro's government, the United States condemned the action and regional powerhouse Brazil slammed it as "a coup".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bolivar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to rent in Chester county 1 hr Chris 4
Stephanie Moore 16 hr Stephanie Moore 3
Erin Piefer 19 hr Nosy rosy 4
K lambert (Apr '16) Mon Kassie 9
Victoria howell Mon Flowerchild 13
Who else F*cking the white B*tch Crystal beside... (Oct '11) May 5 Just curious 12
Cecelia Howell???? May 3 Nissanessin 2
See all Bolivar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bolivar Forum Now

Bolivar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bolivar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Bolivar, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC