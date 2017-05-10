Venezuela's Maduro seeks to expand ar...

Venezuela's Maduro seeks to expand armed civilian militias

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Daily Times

Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced plans Monday to expand the number of civilians involved in armed militias as tensions in the crisis-wracked South American nation continued to rise. Maduro said he hopes to expand the number of civilians involved in the Bolivarian militias created by the late Hugo Chavez to 500,000, up from the current 100,000, and provide each member with a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bolivar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to rent in Chester county 1 hr Chris 4
Stephanie Moore 16 hr Stephanie Moore 3
Erin Piefer 19 hr Nosy rosy 4
K lambert (Apr '16) Mon Kassie 9
Victoria howell Mon Flowerchild 13
Who else F*cking the white B*tch Crystal beside... (Oct '11) May 5 Just curious 12
Cecelia Howell???? May 3 Nissanessin 2
See all Bolivar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bolivar Forum Now

Bolivar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bolivar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Bolivar, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC