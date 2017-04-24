Lawmakers Condemn Resolution Honoring...

Lawmakers Condemn Resolution Honoring Forrest Biographer

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Daily News

Memphis lawmakers blasted a Smyrna legislator Thursday morning, accusing him of violating their honor system by sliding a resolution through the House honoring an author they perceive as a Nathan Bedford Forrest apologist. "The worst thing about what has happened a is the deception," said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, a Memphis Democrat.

