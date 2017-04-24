Lawmakers Condemn Resolution Honoring Forrest Biographer
Memphis lawmakers blasted a Smyrna legislator Thursday morning, accusing him of violating their honor system by sliding a resolution through the House honoring an author they perceive as a Nathan Bedford Forrest apologist. "The worst thing about what has happened a is the deception," said Rep. G.A. Hardaway, a Memphis Democrat.
Bolivar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan farris
|24 min
|pfffttt
|3
|Assumed snitch ryan
|10 hr
|Curious
|1
|K lambert (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Had it
|6
|Stephanie Moore
|Sat
|Her friend
|2
|Christopher Crowley? ? (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Whoever
|19
|Erin Piefer
|Fri
|Whoever
|2
|Mark baker (May '16)
|Apr 28
|Anug-un-Rama
|6
