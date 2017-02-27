Woman warns of dangers of sunbeds after 20-year addiction
April Brown Pulliam, 42, started exposing herself to the sun when she was just 12 years old by bathing in the garden covered in baby oil A teacher has warned of the dangers of using sunbeds after her 20-year addiction to tanning resulted in a terrifying skin cancer diagnosis. April Brown Pullliam, 42, from Bolivar, Tennessee, started exposing herself to the sun when she was just 12 years old when she would lie in the garden covered in baby oil because she did not want to be 'pale'.
