Toone murder case set for grand jury
Toone murder case set for grand jury Andrian Bullock, Damein Hamer and Jeremy Hamer each face two counts of first-degree murder. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/14/toone-murder-case-set-grand-jury/95441954/ BOLIVAR - A grand jury will hear evidence Jan. 4 in the case of three people charged in an October double homicide in Toone.
