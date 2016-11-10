Chilling images show abandoned Tennessee asylum

Anti-Trump protests turn violent : Cops clash with 6,000-strong crowd in Oakland and activists block roads in LA amid nationwide demonstrations that saw Madonna and Cher join 7,000 in NYC Death of a dynasty that was rotten to its core: After 40 years of sex, lies and scandals, the Clintons are to leave public life beset by a crushing humiliation Trump Tower is a no-fly zone: Massive security operation springs up around The Donald's Manhattan home after his election victory Could Obama's last act as president be pardoning Hillary? White House won't rule out last minute clemency that would protect Clinton from Trump's vow to 'lock her up' What was all the fuss about? Markets settle down after Trump turmoil as shares rise amid hopes of business boost Trump's legal troubles restart TODAY: Judge who was criticized by new President because his parents are Mexican is holding a hearing in Trump ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.