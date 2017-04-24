in the Classroom - Bob Jones University

in the Classroom - Bob Jones University

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Times

Nathaniel Adcock, a senior at Bob Jones University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, was accepted into the master's degree program in physical therapy at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bolivar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daycare Apr 21 Allison 1
News Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10) Apr 21 HOLLA ISABELLA 11
Officer Braden Apr 11 Guest 2
Diamond "S" Auctions (Mar '13) Apr 5 Observant 7
New Pleasant Hope Police Chief Mar '17 PH Timer 3
Looking for Tina Marie smith Feb '17 Ole fart 1
serial farter on the loose in bolivar (Nov '12) Feb '17 Simon 7
See all Bolivar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bolivar Forum Now

Bolivar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bolivar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bolivar, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC