in the Classroom - Bob Jones University
Nathaniel Adcock, a senior at Bob Jones University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, was accepted into the master's degree program in physical therapy at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bolivar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare
|Apr 21
|Allison
|1
|Roofing Company Owner Sentenced for Harboring I... (Feb '10)
|Apr 21
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|11
|Officer Braden
|Apr 11
|Guest
|2
|Diamond "S" Auctions (Mar '13)
|Apr 5
|Observant
|7
|New Pleasant Hope Police Chief
|Mar '17
|PH Timer
|3
|Looking for Tina Marie smith
|Feb '17
|Ole fart
|1
|serial farter on the loose in bolivar (Nov '12)
|Feb '17
|Simon
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bolivar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC