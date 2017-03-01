W2 Phishing Scam Hits Citizens Memorial Hospital
Citizens Memorial Hospital, located in Bolivar, Missouri, was hit with the scam when one of its employees believed that an email received from another employee was legitimate, and sent the W2s of its employees from 2016 to a hacker. Usually, the W2s are used by the hackers to then file false tax returns seeking a quick tax refund before the taxpayer files his or her return.
