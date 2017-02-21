Phishing attack nabs hospital employe...

Phishing attack nabs hospital employees' W-2 info

Citizens Memorial Hospital is offering two years of identity protection services after an employee fell for a phishing email scam and released all 2016 W-2 tax form information on current and former employees to a hacker. The attack occurred on February 8, and the 86-bed hospital in Bolivar, Mo., learned of the breach the following day.

