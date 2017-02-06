Missouri resident burned in long-term care facility fire
A resident in a Bolivar long-term care facility has been sent to a hospital after receiving burns from a fire in the building. Citizens Memorial Hospital officials tell KOLR-TV that the fire was reported early Monday morning in Parkview Healthcare Facility's special care unit.
