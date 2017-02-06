Missouri resident burned in long-term...

Missouri resident burned in long-term care facility fire

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A resident in a Bolivar long-term care facility has been sent to a hospital after receiving burns from a fire in the building. Citizens Memorial Hospital officials tell KOLR-TV that the fire was reported early Monday morning in Parkview Healthcare Facility's special care unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bolivar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sellers 16 hr Idk 1
New Pleasant Hope Police Chief Jan 28 Area Resident 2
Crystal Barrett Jan 24 Old friend 1
News Douglas County MO residents trying to create fi... (Sep '10) Jan '17 Jed Clampett 24
Christmas Eve 4 way stop 2016 Dec '16 Tina 1
serial farter on the loose in bolivar (Nov '12) Dec '16 Dan 6
Christmas lights Dec '16 David 1
See all Bolivar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bolivar Forum Now

Bolivar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bolivar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Bolivar, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC